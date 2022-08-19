Pune woman covers Leh-Manali stretch on foot in five days, sets new record
Pune-based runner-cum-cyclist Preeti Maske, mother of two, created another ‘world record’ by becoming the ‘fastest woman on foot’ to cover Leh-Manali stretch in four days, 22 hours and nine minutes (118 hours), beating the previous record of Sufiya Khan, which was of 6 days from Manali to Leh
Maske‘s journey was flagged off by Brigadier Gaurav Karki, chief engineer, Border Roads Organization (BRO), from Leh on August 9.
Looking at the current monsoon conditions, she had planned to finish this running expedition in six days on August 15. However, she completed the record run in less than five days.
In June this year, she had set a record for the fastest solo cycling from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes.
“I thoroughly enjoyed this ultra-run of 402km, taking a few short-cuts of the winding road route with the guidance of BRO team and even tied rakhis on August 11 to BRO brothers en route,” she added.
Shyamal Mondal, who paced with her as a crew, said Maske ran 80km daily on the first four days and 100km on the last day to set a new record.
Her orthopedic physiotherapist Dr Priyanka Badalia, who made sure that she did stretching exercises every 10km or two hours, said her aim was to keep Maske injury-free. She had no foot sores, despite having a flat left foot with an extended bone condition, she added.
She had to be administered oxygen en route as her SPO2 dropped to 60% on high passes due to thin air with less oxygen. BRO ensured that a BFNA (battle field nursing assistant) was constantly evaluating her vital parameters.
Maske said the most-challenging part was to run in fast changing temperatures.
“In the morning, I would start my run with a jacket on. Then as sun rose, it would get very hot and again it would drop down to freezing cold in the evening and night,” she recalled.
She finished the race on August 14 at Manali and was received by Shabarish Vachali, commander, BRO.
Maske has extended gratitude to the BRO for their support which helped her achieve this feat.
Ludhiana | ICAR-ATARI in collaboration with PAU holds dialogue on climate-smart agriculture
The ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University, organised a stakeholder dialogue on climate-smart agriculture. The objective of the event was to invite experienced stakeholders who could share their perspective on climate-smart agriculture for cross-learning. The dialogue witnessed deliberations from over 120 participants, including scientists and experts from Indian Council of Agricultural Research institutes, state universities and krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs), along with sarpanches, innovative farmers and rural youth.
Congress national spokesperson slams Centre for favouring ‘capitalist friends’
Launching a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba called BJP's nationalism “fake and a tool to benefit PM's crony capitalist friends”. Lamba said that PM Modi decided that the Tricolour will be made of polyester (for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign) instead of Khadi and awarded a ₹500 crore contract to his capitalist friend's company Reliance India Limited.
Inclusion of non-local voters: Police stop PDP leaders from staging protest in Srinagar
Police on Friday stopped Peoples Democratic Party leaders from holding a protest against the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leaders led by party chief spokesman, Suhail Bukhari, tried to take out a protest demonstration from the party office on Residency road. However, police didn't allow them to move towards Lal Chowk and they were pushed back inside the office.
Proposed forest conservation act rules: Green groups from Himalayan states seek withdrawal
More than 60 environmental groups, organisations, thinkers, intellectuals and activists from Himalayan states have written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) seeking the withdrawal of the proposed rules in the Forest Conservation Act in order to prevent the growing ecological crisis and forest degradation in the Himalayan region and to ensure the rights of indigenous communities and forest dwellers.
Himachal: Couple among 4 dead in three road accidents
A newlywed couple from Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh died after a truck rammed into their SUV near Manali on Friday. The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Rohit Kaushik and his wife Mansi. Manali deputy superintendent of police Hemraj Verma said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and families of the victims have been informed.
