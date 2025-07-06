Punjab: 15-yr-old killed as pickup vehicle falls into canal in Hoshiarpur

A 15-year-old boy died when a pickup vehicle, carrying 25 migrant labourers, fell into a canal on Garhshankar-Kot Fatuhi road here, police said on Saturday. Akash, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh died on the spot, while the other passengers were rescued by passersby, say cops. (HT File)

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle on Friday night while trying to save an animal. It fell into the Bist Doab canal near the Rawalpindi turn.

Akash, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh died on the spot, while the other passengers were rescued by passersby.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital in Garhshankar for autopsy. Further investigation is underway, police said.