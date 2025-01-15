Menu Explore
Punjab: 2 aides of Bishnoi-Brar gang held after shootout in Jalandhar, arms seized

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 16, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Swapan Sharma, police commissioner of Jalandhar, said that the duo was in contact with fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and was planning a major crime in the city

Two key aides of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang were arrested following a shootout and arms were seized from them near Wadala on Wednesday morning.

The seized car and the weapons after the shootout on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The seized car and the weapons after the shootout on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The arrested persons were identified as Balraj Singh from Kapurthala and Pawan Kumar from Jandiala in Jalandhar district.

Swapan Sharma, police commissioner of Jalandhar, said that the duo was in contact with fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and was planning a major crime in the city.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police tracked the movements of the two gangsters, who were involved in crimes such as snatching and attempted murder, on the city outskirts. A check post was set up and the police attempted to stop their suspicious vehicle near Wadala. Balraj opened fire on the police, prompting retaliation during which he was injured,” Sharma said.

Balraj was admitted to a local hospital, he said.

“Pawan tried to escape the spot but was apprehended. We have recovered four illegal weapons and live cartridges from their possession,” Sharma added.

A case has been registered at the Bhargo Camp police station under Sections109 (attempt to murder), 221 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the BNS.

The commissioner Sharma stated that three criminal cases were already pending against Balraj, while Pawan was previously booked in two cases.

