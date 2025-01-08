Punjab: 2 schoolkids injured as van, car collide near Bhawanigarh

Two schoolchildren were injured when their van and a car collided on Nabha Road near Bhawanigarh, about 20km from Sangrur district, on Wednesday morning. Two schoolchildren were injured when their van and a car collided on Nabha Road near Bhawanigarh, about 20km from Sangrur district, on Wednesday morning. (Representational photo)

The accident took place around 8.30am when the van was taking 10 students to a private school, police said.

The two injured students were rushed to hospital and later discharged after first aid.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident and recording statements of the victims.

