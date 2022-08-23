Punjab: 2 witnesses turn hostile in ₹600-crore corruption case
Punjab vigilance bureau had in 2017 arrested former engineer Surinder Pal Singh Pehalwan, an alleged close confidant of the Badal family
MOHALI: Two witnesses have turned hostile in the ₹600 crore corruption case of 2017, where Punjab vigilance bureau had arrested former engineer Surinder Pal Singh Pehalwan, an alleged close confidant of the Badal family.
The two officers, who did not corroborate the facts mentioned in the chargesheet are executive engineer (Xen) Pankaj Mehmi and sub-divisional officer (SDO) Harpreet Singh, both serving in Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA) at present.
The court of additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, Parminder Singh Grewal after the examination of statements of two officers, were declared hostile by the court.
The trial proceedings are being held on a day-to-day basis as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court against the accused whose worth is reported to be over ₹1, 200 crore with the ownership of over 92 prime properties in Punjab. These properties are registered in the name of members of his family and associates. There are a total of 76 witnesses in the case against Pehalwan, and all of them have recorded their statements.
The court is adjudicating on evidence based on a report of the technical committee which evaluated shortcomings in 50 works allotted by Pehalwan to his blue-eyed persons in Mohali during his 5-year tenure as GMADA chief.
Interestingly, Pehalwan while serving as Xen in the Mandi Board was given the officiating charge of superintending engineer (SE) on deputation to GMADA by the “generous” Badal government. He served as chief engineer of the Punjab Mandi Board, GMADA, and Greater Ludhiana Development Athority (GLADA) at the same time occupying as many as 22 posts in flagrant violation of service norms.
-
State mulls making Mumbai-Pune Expressway eight lanes to reduce accidents
The Maharashtra government is planning to convert the Mumbai-Pune Expressway into eight lanes from the existing six lanes for better traffic management and to bring down accidents. Announcing this in the assembly on Monday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that the state would put a system in place where police could find out the exact location of the caller in case of an emergency.
-
Bankey Bihari Temple to have corridor on Kashi pattern: Minister
AGRA The state government will build a dedicated corridor soon for the smooth movement of devotees from the Yamuna riverbank to the Bankey Bihari Temple in Mathura, minister for sugarcane development and sugar industry Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Monday. This corridor will be connected to the Yamuna just like Varanasi's KV Corridor is connected to the Ganga. It can accommodate over 50,000 devotees at a time.
-
Awaiting bail, Sanjay Raut is now penning a book
Mumbai Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who was arrested earlier this month by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in a redevelopment project at Goregaon, is reportedly penning a book behind bars in the Arthur Road prison, in Byculla. Despite his arrest, Raut remains the executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. The newspaper has Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as its editor.
-
BJP preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases: Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the BJP had begun its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases on political rivals. Akhilesh Yadav was in Azamgarh for his first visit since his party suffered a Lok Sabha by-poll loss to the BJP in June. Akhilesh was speaking to the media outside Azamgarh jail where he had gone to meet SP MLA Ramakant Yadav.
-
‘Teacher in uniform’ gets emotional send-off by students
KANPUR Hundreds of children became emotional on Monday and clung on to their 'guru' – Government Railway Police constable Rohit Kumar – askinKumarim not to leave when he was transferred to Jhansi. Even locals had tears rolling down their cheeks. In three years, the number of students rose to 150 and he hired two women teachers, paying them Rs 2,000 each from his salary.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics