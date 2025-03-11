Menu Explore
Punjab 2021 drug case: SIT summons Bikram Majithia for questioning on March 17

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Mar 11, 2025 09:36 AM IST

The summons were issued to Bikram Majithia following a Supreme Court order on March 4, 2025. The SC had directed the SAD leader and former minister to appear before the SIT probing the drug case against him

The special investigation team (SIT) probing a 2021 drug case has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for questioning at the Police Lines, Patiala, on March 17. The fresh summons by the SIT, headed by DIG Ropar Range HS Bhullar, are learnt to have been issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On December 20, 2021, Bikram Majithia was booked in the drug case. (HT File)

On December 20, 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act when the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was at the helm.

This time, the summons have been issued following a Supreme Court order on March 4, 2025. The SC had directed the SAD leader and former minister to appear before the SIT probing the drug case against him, acting on the Punjab government’s plea against the Punjab and Haryana high court’s bail order to Majithia on August 10, 2022.

