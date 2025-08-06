Punjab: 24 panels set up to draft industrial policy

Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday announced the formation of 15 more sectoral committees, bringing the total number of such committees to 24 for the formulation of industrial policy. The latest announcement marks the final list of committees declared by the minister. Punjab cabinet ministerSanjeev Arora (ANI file)

Announcing the same at a press conference here, Arora said the newly formed committees include members from diverse industrial sectors and will serve as think tanks to recommend sector-specific policy measures.

Pratap Aggarwal from IDS Infotech (Mohali) will be the chairman of IT sector panel, Onkar Singh Pahwa of Avon Cycles (Ludhiana) will head the bicycle industry committee, Paritosh Garg of Happy Forgings (Ludhiana) will see auto and auto components, Inderveer Singh of Evage Motors (Mohali) electric vehicles, Ashish Kumar of Verbio (Sangrur) renewable energy committee, Sachit Jain of Vardhman Steel (Ludhiana) will head steel and rolling mills, Abhi Bansal of ASSOCHAM & MD Sarswati Agro Chemicals (SAS Nagar) to look after plastic and chemical products’ panel, Ashwani Nayar (Capt.) of Hind Terminals (Ludhiana) logistics and warehousing committee, Dinesh Auluck of Speed Records film media committee, Varinder Gupta of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (Barnala) to see pharmaceuticals and biotechnology panel, Jaspal Singh Sandhu of Lovely Professional University (Jalandhar) universities and coaching institutions, Bishav Mohan of DMC (Ludhiana) will lead the hospitals and healthcare committee, Mamta Bhardwaj of Neuron, Punjab Startup Hub, will oversee startups’ panel, Umang Jindal of Home Land Group will be the chairman of retail committee and Kamaljeet Singh of Semiconductor Laboratory Ltd will head the electronics systems design and manufacturing committee.

Arora said the core task for each of the committees would be to provide the government with a structured set of inputs for a customised industrial policy for their specific sector keeping in mind Punjab’s unique industrial eco system along with structural and fiscal context.