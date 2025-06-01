Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Punjab: 28 booked in Barnala village after clash over financial dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Jun 01, 2025 05:18 AM IST

The incident took place on Thursday over a financial dispute between a gurdwara sewadar Baljit Singh and a local, Satpal Singh. This led Baljit and some gurdwara committee members to make a public announcement from the gurdwara against Satpal, accusing him of intending to commit sacrilege.

Two days after a clash broke out in Hardaspura village of Barnala, police booked 28 persons in the case.

The situation turned violent when Satpal approached the gurdwara to question the announcement and attacked gurdwara committee member Sukhdev Singh with a kirpan. Following this, Sukhdev’s family members and associates retaliated by attacking Satpal at his residence. Though police turned up at the spot, the mob continued to assault Satpal and his family members.

Superintendent of police Ashok Sharma said Satpal is currently admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, with critical injuries. Sukhdev is also injured at admitted at the Mehal Kalan civil hospital.

A case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house trespass), 118(1)/ 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(6) (damage to property), 191(3) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against 28 persons at the Mehal Kalan police station, on the complaint of Satpal’s brother, Palwinder Singh.

An FIR was also registered under Sections 109, 118(1), 115(2), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) against Satpal Singh, on Sukhdev Singh’s statement earlier.

Sunday, June 01, 2025
