Punjab: 3 hydel projects exceed annual power generation targets

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday stated that three major hydel projects under the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have surpassed their annual generation targets, recording the highest output in the past three years.

He said that the Shanan Power House, located in Joginder Nagar, emerged as a standout performer by generating 512.656 million units (MU) of electricity, exceeding its annual target of 480 MU by 6.80%. “This exceptional performance is attributed to efficient plant operation, favourable hydrological conditions and timely maintenance practices,” he said. The Anandpur Sahib Hydel Project (ASHP) generated 486.14 MU, outperforming its target of 470 MU by 3.43%.

Similarly, the Mukerian Hydel Project, the largest among the three in terms of capacity, registered a staggering 1,326.81 MU of electricity generation, surpassing its annual target of 1,110 MU by an impressive 19.53%. He said this marks the highest generation recorded at the project in the past three years and underscores the efficiency and robustness of Punjab’s hydropower infrastructure.

“The remarkable performance of our hydel projects during 2024-25 reflects our commitment to sustainable and efficient energy generation. These figures not only surpass our internal benchmarks but also exceed the targets set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), New Delhi,” said the power minister.