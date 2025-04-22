Punjab: 3-year-old mowed down by speeding SUV in Jalandhar, accused arrested

A 25-year-old accused Himanshu has been arrested for mowing down a three-year-old boy near Jalandhar’s Kishanpura chowk on Monday, police said. The video of the incident went viral on social media. As per the FIR, the SUV driver crushed a stray dog before running over the victim in Jalandhar. (Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Tripur, who was playing outside his residence when the incident happened. The accused fled from the spot.

Rama Mandi police station’s SHO Manjinder Singh said: “The accused, identified as Himanshu (25), has been arrested and the Mahindra XUV has been confiscated. The vehicle was registered in his mother’s name.”

“Police have registered the case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rama Mandi police station,” the SHO added.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. As per the FIR, the SUV driver first crushed a stray dog before running over the victim.

The accused driver managed to flee from the spot after committing the crime.

Harish, the victim’s uncle, said the family was getting ready to take the boy to a temple for a ‘mundan’ (tonsuring of hair) ceremony when the mishap occurred.

Tripur was the only child of Barinder Lucky, who runs a dhaba in Jalandhar. In his complaint, Barinder said the locals chased the vehicle, but the driver sped away from the incident site. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.