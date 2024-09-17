Punjab: 37 SIM cards, drug substance seized from inmate in Ferozepur jail

As many as 37 SIM cards, suspected drugs, and intoxicants were recovered from of a prisoner in Ferozepur jail during a routine search on Monday. The prisoner had returned to the jail after an 8-week parole. The haul highlights the issue of prisoners keeping illegal contact with the outside world, undermining the purpose of incarceration. (HT File)

According to sources, the jail staff conducted a swift search and found two black plastic pouches in Hardev Singh’s possession. The pouches contained 114 grams of a white powder suspected to be drugs, 45 inebriant tablets, and 37 SIM cards, including Airtel, Vi, and Jio.

Police said the seizure of the SIM cards, one of the largest seizures from the prison till date, highlights the ongoing issue of prisoners keeping illegal contact with the outside world, undermining the purpose of incarceration.

Following the recovery of the contraband items, a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered against Hardev Singh. The complaint was filed by assistant superintendent of jail Rishav Goyal and Sarwan Singh appointed as the investigating officer.

The authorities are conducting a probe to establish how the contraband made its way into the jail.