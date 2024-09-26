Punjab: 45-yr-old woman kills self, 2 children after spat with husband

A 45-year-old woman killed herself and her two children -- daughter, 15, and son, 7, after an argument with her husband in Jorian Kalan village near Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, on Tuesday night. The trio was rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police informed. (HT File)

As per information, the woman took the extreme step after her husband went out. She first fed her children the poisonous substance and then consumed it herself. The trio was rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The woman’s father-in-law said the couple had a minor verbal spat and no one expected that she would take such an extreme step.

Police officials, meanwhile, claimed the woman was mentally ill and had mistakenly added the poisonous substance to the milk which the trio drank.

The woman has another daughter who studies at an institute in Jalandhar.