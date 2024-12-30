Punjab: 5 arrested for attacks on police stations in Gurdaspur, Batala

Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a module backed by banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan’s ISI, responsible for the recent grenade attacks on police stations in the state, with the arrest of five people. A pistol recovered from the possession of the accused. (HT Photo)

“Batala Police have successfully solved two high-profile cases of grenade attacks on the Ghanie ke Bangar police station, Batala, on December 12 and the Wadala Bangar Police Post, Gurdaspur, on December 20,” Punjab’s director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

While the mastermind is Abhijot Singh, the other four arrested persons have been identified as Kuljit Singh, Rohit alias Ghessi, Shubham and Gurjinder Singh alias Raja, all residents of Qila Lal Singh in Batala.

They were operating on the directions of foreign-based Happy Passian & Shamsher alias Honey.

Two of the accused -- Abhijot Singh and Kuljit Singh -- sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory firing by the police team when they attacked the team to evade custody, Punjab police said in a statement.

Both persons have been admitted at the Batala civil hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition, it was stated.

“By successfully busting this module, Punjab Police has solved all the incidents of attacks on police establishments in the state,” the DGP said.

Police teams have recovered two pistols, including a sophisticated 9 mm Glock and a .32 bore pistol, from their possession.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Satinder Singh said that following the attack at police establishments, Batala Police has launched a special operation to trace the perpetrators.

Senior superintendent of police Suhail Qasim Mir said more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.