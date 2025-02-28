Punjab: 6 arrested for putting up pro-Khalistan flag in CM Bhagwant Mann’s village

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly putting up a pro-Khalistan flag in chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s village, Satoj. Superintendent of police Palvinder Singh Cheema said a flag inscribed with the word “Khalistan”, had been discovered in the village on February 12. Those arrested have been identified as Jagraj Singh alias Soni and Gurmeet Singh alias Gitti of Mansa’s Biroke Kalan, Amritpal Singh and Baljinder Singh of Bathinda’s Dulewala, Baljeet Singh alias Prabhu and Atarveer Singh alias Ater of Bathinda’s Chauke town. (HT File)

Following this, a case was registered under Sections 192 (provoking in a way that could lead to riots) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (1967) at Dharamgarh police station.

Investigation led the team to a viral video posted by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in which he was heard inciting this act of rebellion with the intention of fueling tensions and creating fear.

Pannu, who is based abroad, has been luring vulnerable youth in Punjab with financial incentives to engage in unlawful activities.

Jagraj Singh, Amritpal Singh, Baljeet Singh are history-sheeters.

Pannu, the key instigator, remains at large.