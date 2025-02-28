Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 6 arrested for putting up pro-Khalistan flag in CM Bhagwant Mann’s village

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Feb 28, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Investigation led the team to a viral video posted by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in which he was heard inciting this act of rebellion with the intention of fueling tensions and creating fear.

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly putting up a pro-Khalistan flag in chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s village, Satoj. Superintendent of police Palvinder Singh Cheema said a flag inscribed with the word “Khalistan”, had been discovered in the village on February 12.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagraj Singh alias Soni and Gurmeet Singh alias Gitti of Mansa’s Biroke Kalan, Amritpal Singh and Baljinder Singh of Bathinda’s Dulewala, Baljeet Singh alias Prabhu and Atarveer Singh alias Ater of Bathinda’s Chauke town. (HT File)
Those arrested have been identified as Jagraj Singh alias Soni and Gurmeet Singh alias Gitti of Mansa’s Biroke Kalan, Amritpal Singh and Baljinder Singh of Bathinda’s Dulewala, Baljeet Singh alias Prabhu and Atarveer Singh alias Ater of Bathinda’s Chauke town. (HT File)

Following this, a case was registered under Sections 192 (provoking in a way that could lead to riots) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (1967) at Dharamgarh police station.

Investigation led the team to a viral video posted by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in which he was heard inciting this act of rebellion with the intention of fueling tensions and creating fear.

Pannu, who is based abroad, has been luring vulnerable youth in Punjab with financial incentives to engage in unlawful activities.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagraj Singh alias Soni and Gurmeet Singh alias Gitti of Mansa’s Biroke Kalan, Amritpal Singh and Baljinder Singh of Bathinda’s Dulewala, Baljeet Singh alias Prabhu and Atarveer Singh alias Ater of Bathinda’s Chauke town.

Jagraj Singh, Amritpal Singh, Baljeet Singh are history-sheeters.

Pannu, the key instigator, remains at large.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On