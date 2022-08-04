Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling ₹3-crore wheat
Ferozepur police on Wednesday booked six employees of a food procurement agency for embezzlement of more than 30,000 wheat bags worth ₹3 crore.
In four separate complaints to the local police, one by the district food and supply controller and three by deputy director (field), consumer affairs-cum-district manager, Pungrain, Ferozepur, it was mentioned that wheat in huge quantity was found missing during physical verification of various godowns. Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth ₹7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth ₹71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh’s chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth ₹2.31 crore.
Four separate cases under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Amendment Act were registered against Hans Raj, Gulab Singh, Baljit Ram, Yadwinder Singh, another Hans Raj and Baj Chand, all employees of Pungrain. None of the accused has been arrested so far.
Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surinder Lamba confirmed the police action and said that further investigation was going on.
-
After tepid response to property auctions, CHB cuts reserve prices by 15%
After multiple flopped auctions, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to cut the reserve price of some of its commercial and residential properties for the next auction. A total of 98 commercial and 17 residential properties will be put up for auction, likely on August 16, with reserve prices slashed by 15%. The commercial properties include typical booths, service booths, big booths, big booths with expansion joint, bay shops and a restaurant site.
-
Engineer’s book delves into travails of JEE candidates
Software engineer and author Ishita Agarwal has come out with Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh's second novel, Teen Machine, in which she delves into the pressures faced by Indian students preparing for one of the most competitive entrance exams in the world – IIT-JEE. In the novel, the protagonist, Avani, is thrust into the cut-throat world of IIT-JEE coaching in Class 11. Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh, published her debut novel Lieable in 2013.
-
Ex-serviceman looking for job loses ₹4.25 lakh
An ex-serviceman looking for a job was duped of ₹4.25 lakh by a security firm. Harjinder Singh, 50, who hails from Shahid Bhagar Singh Nagar, visited the office of the employer, Prius Security and Allied Services, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he met a woman, who identified herself as the daughter of a Brigadier, Shreya Rana. After the company failed to provide him a job or refund his money, Harjinder filed a police complaint in November 2019. He filed a fresh complaint.
-
Mohali: Green belt to come up on land acquired for scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal project
The 73-acre land acquired for since-scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal in Mohali will now be developed as a green belt and jogging park at a cost of ₹4 crore. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had acquired the land, spread across Chilla Khurd village and Raipur Kalan in Sectors 80 to 106, in 2013. But the Supreme Court had put a stay on the canal project in July 2017.
-
Treatment under other schemes still available for Punjab patients: PGIMER
A day after Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, stopped the treatment of patients from Punjab under the state government's Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY), the institute clarified on Tuesday that the eligible patients can still avail of free treatment under other health schemes. Launched in August 2019, Punjab government's flagship scheme AB-MMSBY provides ₹5-lakh cashless and paperless treatment cover to 39.66 lakh families in the state.
