Punjab: 63 places to be developed to mark 9th Guru’s martyrdom day

The group of ministers, led by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday gave nod to a series of events to be organised by the state government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur under which 63 places having footprints of the Guru would see infrastructural development. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)

Chairing a meeting here, the CM said the state government would establish a chair in Punjabi University (Patiala) for research work on the life and philosophy of the Guru. The CM also gave approval to organise an Under-17 football tournament at Sri Anandpur Sahib besides holding world peace conference and world interfaith conference across the state.

According to the CM, the departments of sports, higher education, tourism and culture, information and public relations and others would hold seminars, conferences, kirtan darbars, light and sound shows, publish books and others to commemorate the event.

Mann said a yatra would be undertaken from Jammu to Delhi via Baba Bakala and Sri Anandpur Sahib to perpetuate the glorious legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur. He further said that major push would be given to infrastructural development at 63 places having footprints of the Guru in districts, including Roopnagar, Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Amritsar and SAS Nagar among others.

“The state government will urge the central government to issue a commemorative postal stamp on Guru Teg Bahadur. Popularly known as Hind di chadar, the Guru was the saviour of dharma and crusader of religious freedom,” he added.