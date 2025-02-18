Punjab: 7 crore given under foster care scheme, says minister

The Punjab government has distributed ₹7 crore under the Sponsorship Foster Care Scheme, benefiting nearly 4,000 children in the state. This was stated by social security, women and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur during a meeting with beneficiaries of the scheme at MIMIT College, Malout. Punjab social security, women and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur

She said the sponsorship scheme provides financial assistance to economically disadvantaged families to help them raise their children and continue their education. Under this scheme, children receive ₹4,000 per month until they reach 18 years of age. She added that families with an annual income of up to ₹92,000 in urban areas and ₹72,000 in rural areas are eligible for the scheme.

Since July 2024, 268 children have been rescued across different districts. According to the minister, out of them, 19 children, who had no guardians, have been sent to state-run child homes where they receive education, food and healthcare. The remaining children have been reunited with their families through the Child Welfare Committee. Among them, 18 children have been enrolled under the sponsorship scheme and efforts are being made to admit 119 children to schools, she informed.

During the event, she distributed ₹1.09 crore to 689 children under the Sponsorship Foster Care Scheme through the District Child Protection Unit of Muktsar.