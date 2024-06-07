Punjab: 8 IPS officers transferred; Chahal back as Ludhiana police commissioner

The Punjab government on Friday transferred eight IPS officers and brought back Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Swapan Sharma as the police commissioners of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, respectively. The Punjab government on Friday transferred eight IPS officers and brought back Kuldeep Singh Chahal (in photo) and Swapan Sharma as the police commissioners of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, respectively. (HT file photo)

Both officers were transferred from their places of posting by the Election Commission when the model code of conduct for the June 1 election was imposed.

According to the latest orders, the commissioner of police, Ludhiana, Nilabh Kishore, has been transferred as the additional director general of police (ADGP), special task force (STF), Chandigarh.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Rahul S has been transferred as director, Vigilance Bureau.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Jalandhar Range, S Boopathi has been posted as DIG, administration Punjab, Chandigarh, against a vacant post. DIG Harmanbir Singh, who is the commandant of the 75th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, replaces him as the new DIG, Jalandhar.

Ajay Maluja, DIG STF, Bathinda, has been transferred as the Ferozepur DIG, while PPS officer Gagan Ajit Singh, who is an SSP with the Sadak Suraksha Force, has been relinquished of the charge of 2nd Commando Battalion, Bahadurgarh.