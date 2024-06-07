 Punjab: 8 IPS officers transferred; Chahal back as Ludhiana police commissioner - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 8 IPS officers transferred; Chahal back as Ludhiana police commissioner

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Swapan Sharma, the police commissioners of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, respectively, had been transferred from their places of posting by Election Commission when poll code was enforced

The Punjab government on Friday transferred eight IPS officers and brought back Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Swapan Sharma as the police commissioners of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, respectively.

The Punjab government on Friday transferred eight IPS officers and brought back Kuldeep Singh Chahal (in photo) and Swapan Sharma as the police commissioners of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, respectively. (HT file photo)
The Punjab government on Friday transferred eight IPS officers and brought back Kuldeep Singh Chahal (in photo) and Swapan Sharma as the police commissioners of Ludhiana and Jalandhar, respectively. (HT file photo)

Both officers were transferred from their places of posting by the Election Commission when the model code of conduct for the June 1 election was imposed.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to the latest orders, the commissioner of police, Ludhiana, Nilabh Kishore, has been transferred as the additional director general of police (ADGP), special task force (STF), Chandigarh.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Rahul S has been transferred as director, Vigilance Bureau.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Jalandhar Range, S Boopathi has been posted as DIG, administration Punjab, Chandigarh, against a vacant post. DIG Harmanbir Singh, who is the commandant of the 75th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, replaces him as the new DIG, Jalandhar.

Ajay Maluja, DIG STF, Bathinda, has been transferred as the Ferozepur DIG, while PPS officer Gagan Ajit Singh, who is an SSP with the Sadak Suraksha Force, has been relinquished of the charge of 2nd Commando Battalion, Bahadurgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 8 IPS officers transferred; Chahal back as Ludhiana police commissioner
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On