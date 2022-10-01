Punjab | A decomposer that gets rid of paddy residue in 24 hours!

In a major scientific breakthrough, the ICAR- Central Institute of Post- Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) claimed to have developed a revolutionary decomposer that gets rid of paddy residue within 24 hours and also helps fix nitrogen, to the extent of 50 kg per acre, in the soil.

ICAR experts said that they racing to get the formula patented.

They said that field-based lab trials, carried jointly along with an agri start-up and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), were successful and soon a field demonstration will be carried out in the post harvesting season of paddy – by the last week of October.

The innovation comes close on the heels of the central government’ directions to the state to keep a check on stubble burning, which is the main cause of air pollution in the National Capital Region and other states in North India during winters.

The government has directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi governments to chalk out a comprehensive micro-level plan and promote the use of bio-decomposer.

Dr S K Tyagi, project coordinator, AICRP on PHET, who is the brainchild behind the decomposer said that different technologies are being developed under the All India Coordinated Project. This includes the ongoing research for management of crop residue which is a major issue for farmers in Punjab.

“The biggest challenge in decomposing of stubble is the presence of silica in it, due to which the process takes a long time. But we have managed to reduce the decomposing of silica to a great extent,” said Tyagi.

He said that Parshuram Bio Agrotech Pvt Ltd, a recognised startup of Government of Punjab – which funded the project- with Dr Mohd Alam of the department of agriculture engineering and processing, PAU, made important contributions under the supervision of Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale, director, ICAR-CIPHET.

“The field demonstration for the pilot project will be carried jointly by PAU soon. Besides, decomposing stubble within 24 hours, the technology will improve soil health and also cut down the use of fertiliser to half,” stressed Tyagi.

Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale, Director, ICAR-CIPHET said, “Currently, we cannot share much details, but the technology has passed the lab trials,” said Kotwaliwale.

According to an estimate, 20 million tonnes of rice stubble is produced every year in Punjab and 80% of it is burnt.