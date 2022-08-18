Punjab: AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra’s wife accuses him of assault, files police complaint
An AAP MLA in Punjab on Wednesday landed in a controversy after his wife accused him of assaulting her and threatening to kill.
Gurpreet Kaur, in her complaint lodged at Zirakpur police station, claimed that she got married to Harmit Singh Pathanmajra, an MLA from Sanour assembly constituency in Patiala district, in August last year. In her complaint, Kaur also alleged that Pathanmajra had cheated her by marrying her without divorcing his first wife. She claimed that she was told before marriage that he had divorced his first wife.
According to Kaur, when she raised this matter with him, he started assaulting her and even threatened to kill her.
Kaur has also alleged that one of the MLA’s relatives also abused her and threatened to kill her.
Meanwhile, the MLA while speaking to the media admitted that he married Kaur. However, he trashed Kaur’s allegations of giving threats to her.
Pathanmajra said he had known her for the last eight-nine years, and also accused Kaur of posting comments against the AAP leaders on social media.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Six more cows dead in Mohali, Panchkula
As many as six more cows died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Mohali and Panchkula on Wednesday. Mohali reported five deaths that pushed the district's toll to 22. Also 250 more cases were detected on Wednesday, taking the total count to 2,200. In Panchkula, one more cow died and 203 new cases were reported. Among the infected animals, three are buffaloes and rest cows.
-
Minor held for raping 3-year-old near Gurugram; survivor critical
Nuh/Punjhana: A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl in Bicchor village, Nuh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 8am on Tuesday and the matter was reported to the police at 12.30pm. The survivor is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials added. According to Shamsher Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Punhana), the girl followed her mother out of their house on Tuesday.
-
Chandigarh: Organs of 3 people give 11 PGI patients another chance at life
The organs of three deceased patients from Punjab gave 11 patients at PGIMER a second chance at life over the last fortnight. Vandana Chopra, 45, a resident of Gandhi Colony, Rajpura, was operated upon for a brain tumour at a private hospital in Mohali. But she could not be revived post surgery. The retrieved corneas, on transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients.
-
Prepare plan for Chandigarh-Panchkula border beautification: UT adviser to officials
UT adviser Dharam Pal directed Chandigarh administration officials to prepare an area development plan for beautification of city's border with Panchkula on Wednesday. The adviser, along with mayor and officers of the administration, also visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border regarding the beautification of the entry points and to inspect illegal encroachments in the area.
-
Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe
Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said Krishan Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.
