close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab accident: Five killed in car, truck collision in Moga

Punjab accident: Five killed in car, truck collision in Moga

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Second major accident in Moga after four members of a wedding party, including the bridegroom, were killed when a car rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana highway on Sunday.

Five men were killed when their car and a paddy-laden truck collided near the Karahewala toll plaza in Moga early on Monday.

The mangled remains of the car after the collision with a truck near the Karahewala toll plaza in Moga on Monday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the car after the collision with a truck near the Karahewala toll plaza in Moga on Monday. (HT Photo)

Police said the sixth occupant of the Verna car that met with the accident on the Moga-Amritsar road was hospitalised with serious injuries.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: SC seeks updated report on Punjab govt’s plea against governor over delay in nod to Bills

“The victims belonged to Moga and Ferozepur. Five of them died on the spot. The sixth person, Gurpreet Singh, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Moga,” Fatehgarh Panjtoor station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh said.

He said the car had the registration plate of Delhi and initial investigation showed it was being driven at a high speed.

The bodies were taken to the district hospital mortuary.

This is the second major accident to have taken place in Moga district in two days after four members of a wedding party, including the bridegroom, were killed when a car rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana highway on Sunday.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out