Punjab accident: Five killed in car, truck collision in Moga

Five men were killed when their car and a paddy-laden truck collided near the Karahewala toll plaza in Moga early on Monday. The mangled remains of the car after the collision with a truck near the Karahewala toll plaza in Moga on Monday. (HT Photo)

Police said the sixth occupant of the Verna car that met with the accident on the Moga-Amritsar road was hospitalised with serious injuries.

“The victims belonged to Moga and Ferozepur. Five of them died on the spot. The sixth person, Gurpreet Singh, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Moga,” Fatehgarh Panjtoor station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh said.

He said the car had the registration plate of Delhi and initial investigation showed it was being driven at a high speed.

The bodies were taken to the district hospital mortuary.

This is the second major accident to have taken place in Moga district in two days after four members of a wedding party, including the bridegroom, were killed when a car rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana highway on Sunday.

