Punjab: Accused in two firing cases nabbed after encounter in Amritsar

The accused behind two firing cases in Kot Khalsa was arrested after an encounter, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Chandan Sharma (30), sustained a bullet injury in his leg. A Turkey-made Zigana 9mm pistol, which is banned in India, was seized from his possession, Bhullar said. A Turkey-made Zigana 9mm pistol, which is banned in India, was seized from the accused. (HT File)

According to the police, Chandan had opened fire on Bikram Sharma, a resident of Kot Khalsa, leaving him with bullet injuries in both thighs on the night of December 13. Bikram had stated in his complaint that he had intervened in a street altercation during a jagrata (religious event) in New Adarsh Nagar following which he was targeted. An FIR was registered at Islamabad police station.

The police further said that on the next day, the accused fired again, injuring Billu, a resident of Guru Nanakpura, and Sonia, a resident of Kot Khalsa, leading to registration of another FIR.

The police commissioner said co-accused Gulshan was arrested in the first case. “Acting on a tip-off on Saturday, a police team attempted to apprehend Chandan Sharma near Borhi Sahib while he was heading towards Thande village. On seeing the police, the accused fled towards fields and opened fire at the police party. Senior constable Kinderbir Singh fired a warning shot before resorting to retaliatory fire in self defence, leaving Chandan with a bullet injury in his leg. The accused has been hospitalised under police custody. Another FIR has been registered at the Islamabad police station.

The police further mentioned that Chandan has a previous criminal record as an NDPS and Arms Act case was registered in September 2024.