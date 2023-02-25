Punjab: After clash with police, Amritpal’s Instagram account suspended again

Two days after supporters of radical Sikh leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh led his supporters to lay siege to the police station in the border town of Ajnala in Amritsar district to ensure the release of his aide Lovepreet Singh in a case of kidnap and assault, his Instagram account was suspended again in India.

Radical Sikh leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh (right) along with his aide Lovepreet Singh at Golden Temple on Friday night. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The 29-year-old separatist leader’s Twitter handle and Facebook account are already suspended in the country.

His Instagram account was suspended last year too, after he returned from Dubai.

Amritpal’s supporters clashed with the police, leaving six policemen injured.

The Punjab Police gave in to the radical leader’s action and discharged Lovepreet Singh from the case that is being probed by the special investigation team (SIT). He was released from Amritsar central jail on Friday after the police moved an application of discharge to the court.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Friday announced that action would be taken against those who attacked police personnel during the protest at Ajnala, where a case was registered against Amritpal and his aides on February 23.

The Waris Punjab De chief on Saturday visited Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh at Pahuwind village in Tarn Taran district from where he left for Bhoora Kohna village, the birthplace of late Sant Kartar Singh Bhindranwale, the 13th chief of the Sikh seminary, Damdami Taksal.

