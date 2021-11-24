Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab agri minister Nabha seeks 5 lakh MT urea from Centre
Punjab agri minister Nabha seeks 5 lakh MT urea from Centre

Minister Randeep Singh Nabha raised the demand during a virtual meeting with Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya
Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha.
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Tuesday sought 5 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of urea from the Centre before December 15 to meet the demand for fertilizer in the state.

The minister raised the demand during a virtual meeting with Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, stating that the state needed adequate quantity of urea during the first 25 days of sowing of wheat. “The Centre has allocated 14.5 LMT of urea for rabi 2021-22 for the state, which has received only 2.53 LMT against an allocation of 2.76 LMT during October 2021,” he said.

Nabha further said the state had got only 2.26 LMT up to November 22 against an allocation of 3.33 LMT. Against an allocation of 2.56 LMT of DAP, 1.49 LMT was received.

Wheat is sown on 35 lakh hectare area and sowing of the same has been almost completed in the state. Reviewing the stock of urea and DAP, the agriculture minister said there was no shortage of urea in the state but adequate and uninterrupted supply was needed.

