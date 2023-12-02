Punjab Agricultural University invites applications for crop production training course

To provide livelihood security and conservation of resources, the skill development centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from the young farmers of Punjab for the three-month training programme on “integrated crop production,” slated for January 1 to March 29. The interested candidates, aged between 20-40 as well as matriculate, are eligible for the course. HT Image

Sharing the contours of the programme, Rupinder Kaur Toor, associate director (skill development), said, “The course will provide an opportunity to the rural youths to whet their agricultural skills and enter into their agri-related enterprises for enhanced productivity and profitability.” Interested candidates can seek the application form from Krishi Vigyan Kendras of their respective districts or the skill development centre at PAU. The candidates can also apply online on PAU’s official website--www.pau.edu, she informed.

The last date to submit the application form is December 25 and the interview is scheduled for December 29 at 10 am at the skill development centre, she added. The candidates must bring the original as well as the photocopies of the certificates of matriculation, age proof and Aadhaar card during the interview, she said. The selected candidates will have to deposit ₹1,000 as a security fee which will be refunded to only those who complete the training successfully. The course fee is ₹1,000 and the lodging charges are ₹300 per month, she informed.