Punjab Agricultural University ranked among world’s top 100 agri institutions

Ludhiana: Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has earned a major global distinction by featuring in the EduRank 2025 list of the world’s Top 100 agricultural institutions. Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has earned a major global distinction by featuring in the EduRank 2025 list of the world’s Top 100 agricultural institutions.

The university has secured 93rd position in the EduRank 2025 list and is the only state agricultural university from India to feature in the elite list, which was compiled from an evaluation of 4,407 institutions worldwide.

EduRank, an independent global ranking platform, evaluates over 14,000 institutions based on measurable indicators such as research output, citation impact and academic influence.

PAU vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal attributed the university’s strong ranking to its research output, which is a key factor in the EduRank evaluation. He highlighted that the rankings were based on both the number of research papers produced and their global citation impact. “This recognition shows that PAU is on the right path in agricultural research,” said Gosal.

PAU’s entry into the Top 100 is a major achievement for India, with the university standing alongside only one other institution from India in this category — the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, which ranked 47th. PAU is the sole state agricultural university to make the list, highlighting its growing international prominence.

There are 64 state agricultural universities (SAUs), seven deemed universities, and three Central Agricultural Universities in India, as recognised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). This makes a total of 74 agricultural universities in India.

This recognition adds to a series of national accolades for PAU, which was ranked the No. 1 state agricultural university in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. Additionally, it was named the top state agricultural university by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025.

The VC expressed pride in the achievement, saying that the global recognition reflects the university’s commitment to agricultural innovation and scientific excellence. “This is a moment of national pride and will help expand our international visibility and foster collaborations worldwide,” he said.

PAU registrar Rishi Pal Singh also praised the university’s global ranking, describing it as a validation of PAU’s leadership in agricultural research and education. “The PAU’s consistent national and international recognition demonstrates our forward-looking vision and commitment to excellence,” he added.

In a further boost to its international reputation, VC Gosal revealed that PAU is one of the two agricultural institutions from India selected by BRICS for research collaboration, which will open new avenues for funding and international partnerships.