Punjab agriculture dept plans to deploy drones to curb farm fires
The Punjab agricultural department plans to deploy drones to conduct aerial surveys to map farms where crop residue is burnt in violation of government orders during paddy and wheat harvest seasons.
The problem is especially grave during the paddy harvest, when at least 120 lakh tonnes of straw is set ablaze in Punjab to prepare the fields for the next crop, leading to a thick blanket of smog up to Delhi in October-November.
According to the proposal submitted to the Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry, the state department has sought ₹53 crore funds under the Centre’s sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation (SMAM). The funds will be partially used for procuring at least 70 multipurpose drones, which will also help in spraying agro-chemicals over the crop infested with pest attack besides facilitating research activities, said a senior agriculture department official privy to the development.
The drones will also be supplied to custom hiring centres on a subsidy of 50% besides to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and the state agriculture directorate. The funds sought under the SMAM will also be used for buying machines under the crop diversification plan, said the official cited above.
“Farm fires, particularly during the paddy season, are simply not stopping,” said the official. “In the last paddy harvest season (of 2021) 71,246 farm fires were recorded, down from 76,590 in 2020 but still considerably higher than 52,991 incidents recorded in 2019.”
In Punjab, paddy is sown over 29-31 lakh hectares and average production is around 180 lakh tonnes every kharif season. Due to the high silica content in paddy stubble, it cannot be used as animal fodder unlike the wheat straw. So farmers prefer to burn it to prepare the farm for sowing of the upcoming rabi (wheat) crop.
The issue remains acute despite the Centre providing funds to the tune of ₹1,145 crore for supplying subsidised farm machines and equipment for in-situ management (mixing straw in the soil) of the crop residue in the paddy season. For the upcoming season, the state government has sought ₹474 crore for supplying these subsidised machines.
On track, Agra Metro Rail Project achieves another milestone
The track work of priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project was inaugurated on Friday by managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Sushil Kumar who has recently taken charge. Also, the ground breaking ceremony for receiving sub-station (RSS) was held at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the presence of, UPMRC and the plunge column work also began at Agra Fort Metro Station on Friday.
SGPC terms three-year jail for sacrilege convicts insufficient
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday welcomed the conviction of three Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 Moga sacrilege case, but said that just three-year imprisonment granted by court was not enough given the seriousness of the crime. While welcoming the conviction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government should make provisions for life imprisonment for sacrilege. The police firing had taken place during a protest against sacrilege cases.
Covid uptick in U.P.: 392 new cases, 2 deaths logged
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases as 392 more people tested positive on Friday as against 325 a day before, according to the state health department data. Two deaths were also reported. “In the past 24 hours, 346 patients have recovered and till now 20,67,513 patients have recovered in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. The state has 2,250 active cases now.
U.P.: Bareilly man held for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma in video
Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Thursday for allegedly threatening in a video clip to behead suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Nupur Sharma's alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. As per the police, Nasir also used abusive and offensive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video that surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday night.
YouTube takes down Punjabi singer’s song seeking release of Sikh prisoners
YouTube has taken down Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which calls for the release of Sikh “political prisoners”, following a “legal complaint” by the Indian government. The development comes days after YouTube pulled down slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song “SYL”, which was released posthumously, following a similar complaint by the Centre. The video is still available on some other YouTube channels.
