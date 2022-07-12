Punjab agriculture minister constitutes 37 teams to inspect cotton crop in Malwa belt
: Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday constituted 37 departmental teams to inspect and report the condition of the cotton crop in six districts of Malwa under threat of pink locust pest.
He instructed the officers to deal with the possible infestation of the pest on the cotton crop in the vulnerable Malwa belt from tomorrow. The minister, in the meeting held at Mohali’s Mandi Board headquarter, announced that he would also visit the affected parts.
Dhaliwal, who assumed the charge of the department last week, said marketing would be strengthened to make crop diversification a success and bail out the farmers out of the wheat-paddy cycle.
He said that emphasis would be laid on the marketing of these crops to promote maize and other allied crops like corn.
He also asked the officers to check sale of fake pesticides, fertilizers and seeds and take strict action against those selling such products.
Dhaliwal said that direct sowing of paddy was being encouraged by the Punjab government and to achieve this goal, the agriculture authorities should promote this scheme as much as possible and ensure access to small farmers, adding that adding that the state government agencies such Mandi board, Punjab Agro, PUNSEED, warehouse would be strengthened. ENDS
-
Two foreign made pistols recovered from Kahlon’s residence
Two days after the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Sona, nephew of former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, the Ludhiana police on Monday recovered two foreign made pistols and bullets from Sona's residence in Dadujoth village of Gurdaspur district. Sona also said that one of the accomplices of gangster Jagjit Singh, Ranjit Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had lived with them since he was 5 years old. A case of possessing illegal weapons was lodged against Satbir Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala in Amritsar in Ludhiana. Satbir Singh is in judicial custody.
-
Moose Wala murder: SC refuses to entertain plea to transfer case to CBI
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh's plea seeking the transfer of the investigation in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to the CBI. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S. Oka also remarked that such matters should not be given any political colour and they don't appreciate such practice. However, the Court also remarked that the court has to work openly for all the people.
-
CM Mann scraps proposed textile park near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the contentious textile park project proposed near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, reiterating his government's commitment to check environmental pollution and make the state clean and green.
-
CCTV system helps Pune traffic police collect ₹30 crore fine in 6 months
Pune: Even as the police special branch continues its probe against the traffic branch officials accused of alleged embezzlement and wrongdoing, the traffic department has recovered fines amounting to Rs 30 crore using its CCTV camera surveillance system since January this year. The fine recovered in June this year is Rs 2.82 crore as compared to the monthly average of over Rs 5 crore.
-
Two chemical scientists from Pune win bronze medals for their contributions to research in chemistry
Two city-based scientists have been awarded a bronze medal by the Chemical Research Society of India for their contributions to research in chemistry. Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them.
