Punjab agriculture officials on strike over merger of extension staff
The officials of the Punjab agriculture department, from senior to the base level, are on strike, seeking clarity on merger of extension staff into their cadre, bringing the day-to-day functioning of the department to a standstill.
Every day, the officials, from the base level of development officers posted in the districts up to the level of deputy directors, of two-three districts of the state are reaching the department headquarters here to stage protest. The officials went on strike earlier this week for an indefinite period.
The issue is between 215 agriculture extension officers who came with a qualification of two years diploma in agriculture from Punjab agricultural university (PAU) and 415 agriculture development officers who are graduates and post graduates in various agricultural courses. The extension officers have been demanding that the cadre be separated. Due to decisions of the government in the past, both the cadres were merged.
“The agriculture development officers and the higher level staff should be out in the field, as the paddy sowing is over, and the crop has to be monitored regularly,” said a senior officer in the directorate.
The trouble erupted after some of the officers deputed in quality control laboratories in different districts of the state were transferred after a long gap.
“There are at least 30 such officers who felt the unease after transfers and now they want to be stationed where they were posted earlier,” informed a senior officer in the department requesting on anonymity.
Also, the department has rolled out tenders for giving subsidised machinery for in-situ management for paddy crop residue (stubble).
“The district level staff has to monitor the entire process, for the reasons that machines given to farmers in the past four years under the same scheme were reported to be misused and pilfered,” adds the official.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
