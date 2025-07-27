Punjab: Akal Takht ex-jathedar honours Giani Gargaj

Golden Temple head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday extended a special honour to acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj by inviting him to his residence at the shrine complex and giving him “siropa” (robe of honours) as a mark of deep respect. Golden Temple granthi Giani Sultan Singh also honoured Giani Gargaj, jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, with a siropa. Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj being honoured in Amritsar. (HT photo)

Giani Raghbir Singh, who was removed from the post of the Akal Takht jathedar a few months ago, remarked that throughout Sikh history, there has always been a harmonious and respectful relationship with the granthi of Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple). He emphasised that this tradition of mutual respect, cooperation and coordination must continue.

He assured Giani Gargaj of his support at every level so that all “Panthic” affairs may continue to be conducted in the spirit of unity and collective Sikh consciousness.

Giani Gargaj thanked both for their gesture and support.

Giani Raghbir Singh was removed as Akal Takht jathedar by the SGPC allegedly in wake of December 2 edict of the Sikh clergy led by him that called for change of the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership, also comprising Sukhbir Singh Badal, and constituted a panel to reorganise the party, besides stripping Sukhbir’s father and former CM Parkash Singh Badal of the “Panth Rattan-Fakhr-e-Qaum” title.

He had also objected to the installation ceremony of Giani Gargaj and termed it as violation of Panthic maryada.