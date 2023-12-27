Punjab: Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia skips SIT summons in drug case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia failed to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) probing a drug case against him in Patiala on Wednesday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia had last appeared before the special investigation team in Patiala on December 18, and was summoned again on December 27. (HT file photo)

Majithia had last appeared before the SIT on December 18, and was summoned again on December 27.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It is learnt that the SAD leader had requested the SIT not to summon him for questioning during the ‘shaheedi week’, commemorated by Sikhs to mark the supreme sacrifice made by the four sons and the mother of Guru Gobind Singh.

Also read: Flight from France: Over 70% ‘returnees’ hail from Punjab

Police sources said he could be summoned again in the coming days as the head of the SIT, MS Chhina, is retiring on December 31.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government that acted on the probe report of the anti-drug Special Task Force in 2018.

The state crime branch registered the case at its Mohali police station.