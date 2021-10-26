Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab allows use of green firecrackers on Diwali, Gurupurab for short duration. Check details
chandigarh news

Punjab allows use of green firecrackers on Diwali, Gurupurab for short duration. Check details

The state government has allowed the use of green crackers in other parts of Punjab for a very short period during festivals like Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year Eve.
Punjab has also ordered e-commerce websites to not accept any orders and affect online sales of firecrackers within the state.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 08:05 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a two-hour window for bursting green firecrackers on Diwali across the state. The department of science, technology environment issued an order related to the regulation of the sale and use of firecrackers in Punjab, which included a blanket ban on manufacturing, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers, also known as laries. 

The sale and use of any kind of firecrackers will remain banned in Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar districts of Punjab from the intervening night of October 28-29 to the midnight of December 31, 2021-January 1, 2022 as per the National Green Tribunal's order in view of poor air quality index in November 2020.

Check the day and time for bursting green crackers during the festivals:

FestivalDayTime for bursting of firecrackers
DiwaliNovember 4, 20218-10pm
GurupurabNovember 19, 20214-5am and 9-10pm
Christmas EveDecember 25-26, 202111:55pm-12:30am
New Year EveDecemer 31, 2021 - January 1, 202211:55pm-12:30am
The government said the concerned authorities should identify and designate areas for community fire cracking and publicise the information. It has also ordered e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart to not accept any orders and affect online sales of firecrackers within Punjab.

"The police authorities shall ensure that the sale and use of allowed green firecrackers only take place during the permitted time and at designated places," the order read.

