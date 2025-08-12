Punjab: Amid harassment plaints, Patiala MC caps ‘shagun’ for eunuchs

Against the backdrop of public nuisance and harassment complaints against eunuchs while seeking ‘shagun’ (money given during celebratory events), the Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) has set a cap of ₹3,100 for marriage ceremonies and ₹2,100 for childbirth. The civic body took the decision in its general house meeting on Monday. Municipal Corporation’s house proceedings underway in Patiala on Tuesday.

The resolution is learnt to have come in response to the repeated complaints from residents and municipal councillors about eunuchs demanding exorbitant sums, often accompanied by loud music, dancing and “threats to invoke curses” if their demands are not met.

Confirming the development, Patiala MC commissioner Paramvir Singh said, “The house has fixed the amount for eunuchs. The decision has been taken obviously on the basis of complaints from residents and councillors regarding the hefty amounts taken by the eunuchs.”

For the enforcement of this decision, the MC will be writing to the senior superintendent of police (SSP). Residents who are forced to pay more than the fixed amount may approach either the MC or the police for redressal. According to the MC, it has become a common trend for groups of eunuchs — sometimes including cross-gender individuals — to arrive at celebration venues uninvited. They generally refuse to leave until they are paid money, and in many cases, demand far more than what hosts deem sufficient.

The complaints highlighted incidents wherein families faced embarrassment in front of guests when the demands were not met immediately. “There have been cases where functions were disrupted and the hosts were intimidated,” said an MC official.

“While the tradition of giving shagun to eunuchs during important life events is old, the growing trend of harassment called for a formal intervention,” said an official of the Patiala MC.