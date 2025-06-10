Punjab: Amid tiff with local MLA, Rana replaced as Tarn Taran SSP

Punjab government on Monday posted Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana as AIG, Intelligence, replacing him with IPS officer Deepak Pareek. Pareek, who was transferred out as SSP, Mohali, on May 13 and was awaiting posting. AAP’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura has been criticising the district police over handling of sub-inspector Charanjit Singh case who was shot dead in April this year.

Although the orders cite administrative grounds for the reshuffle, Rana’s transfer comes amidst his vocal criticism by AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura over the handling of sub-inspector Charanjit Singh case who was shot dead in April this year.

Lalpura, in a post on Facebook, had levelled allegations against SSP Rana for falsely implicating locals from his constituency in connection with the murder of SI.

The MLA, in his post, had alleged that while registering a case in this regard, facts were concealed and 50 persons associated with different political parties were implicated in the murder case. It’s learnt that the other issue raised by all three MLAs of the district with the ruling party’s high command was the delay in issuing gun licences to locals.

Rana, a 2018 batch IPS officer, is credited with making the largest recovery of 85 kg of heroin on May 16.

This is the third case wherein an officer has been transferred out following a tiff with the ruling party’s legislators/ leaders.

Tarn Taran SSP Gaurav Toora, along with the deputy commissioner, were transferred following complaints by the local leadership after both were spotted sharing a stage with Akali Dal former MLA Virsa Singh at a function.

In 2023, an IPS officer posted as SSP Tarn Taran Gurmeet Singh Chauhan was transferred after a tiff with Lalpura after police booked MLA’s kin in a case. Chauhan was kept waiting for a posting for more than three months.

Despite repeated attempts, both Rana and MLA Lalpura couldn’t be reached for comments.