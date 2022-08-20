Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed that Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur, be allowed to make admissions in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) course for the academic session 2022-2023.
The permission was denied on May 31, 2022, on the ground that the time schedule laid down by the Dental Council of India (DCI) did not permit grant of approval.
Taking note of facts in the case, the bench observed, “It is well known that government departments pass orders without application of mind. Certain departments take the cake. The dental education section of the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India appears to be one of them.”
According to the time schedule, applications should have been received by the central government by July 17, 2021. Final recommendation should have been made by the Dental Council of India by April 30, 2022, and the letter for permission should have been issued by the government by May 31.
However, in August 2021, the court quashed order whereby government had refused the college permission to run the course for the session 2021-2022. Following this, the college applied for renewal of permission for the session 2022-2023 and the provisional admission was granted on February 2, 2022. Due to litigation, the process in the case of the college started, well beyond deadlines fixed for normal circumstances.
The court observed that entire process commenced after the last date fixed by the schedule for submission of final recommendations. “It was not humanly possible to abide by the time schedule given in the facts and circumstances of this case. The central government should have invoked the discretion vested in it and allowed the college to run the course,” the bench said, adding that “failure to do so reveals complete non-application of mind” in passing the order of May 31 not allowing fresh admissions to the college.
The court quashed the May 31 order and further observed that as there is no other objection relating to infrastructure or any qualification, approval for the session would be deemed to have been granted by the central government with effect from the date of the judgment.
-
Bathinda all set to get a big development push
From curating an artificial beach to developing new urban estates, Bathinda, the largest city in southern Punjab, is all set for an organised urban development push. Bathinda is one of the underdeveloped districts of Punjab even as it remained a politically significant region. But now, according to official sources, the Aam Aadmi Party government has given in-principle approval for various projects and the chief minister office is personally overseeing the development proposals for Bathinda.
-
Punjab: VB arrests PUDA peon for accepting ₹12,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Amritdeep Singh, a peon posted in the office of ADA, Bhawan, Amritsar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. A VB spokesperson said Amritdeep was arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatia from Sushant Lok, Gurugram, Haryana. The spokesperson said after verifying the facts and evidence in the complaint, a VB team arrested Amritdeep Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.
-
Crop loss: Abohar farmer dies 10 days after consuming poison
A 26-year-old farmer from Fazilka's Abohar died on Friday, 10 days after he consumed poison due to frustration over crop loss owing to white fly attack. His uncle, a resident of Mehrana village, said the victim was upset due to loss to his crop. SAD disciplinary panel holds meeting The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka here.
-
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association : Docs in Aam Aadmi Clinics should be hired through proper channel
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday welcomed any step towards expansion of public healthcare setups in the state, including the Aam Aadmi Clinics, but demanded that recruitment of doctors in these clinics should be through regular channel only. In a statement, PCMSA state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements.
-
Punjab: 8 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot jail
Eight mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Faridkot Central Jail on Friday, just a week after the seizure of 32 mobile phones, raising questions over the security arrangements by the prison authorities. Three cases were registered on the basis of complaints filed by the Faridkot jail assistant superintendents -- Ranjit Singh, Bhim Tej Singla and Davinder Singh. Despite action, the smuggling of banned items inside the jail goes unabated.
