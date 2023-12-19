Punjab and Haryana HC Bar polls challenged

The high court has sought a response from Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) by January 8 on a plea challenging the result of the Bar body polls conducted on December 15. Vikas Malik had won the president’s post by defeating Onkar Singh Batalvi by 688 votes. (HT File)

Vikas Malik had won the president’s post by defeating Onkar Singh Batalvi by 688 votes. Jasdev Singh Brar was elected vice-president, Swaran Singh Tiwana as secretary and Parveen Dahiya as joint secretary. The post of treasurer was won by Sunny Namdev.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The election has been challenged by a presidential candidate, Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia, who placed on record a photocopy of the result sheet to show that 382 votes were still to be counted and one machine was not showing the result. But despite that, the result was declared and a candidate was declared elected as president.

Similarly, the candidate for the post of vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer were also declared elected without counting votes of one EVM, he submitted.