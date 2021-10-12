Punjab and Haryana HC gets one more judge, justice Rajan Gupta transferred

The Centre on Monday notified transfer of justice Rajan Gupta, the senior-most judge after the chief justice at Punjab and Haryana high court, to the Patna high court.

Justice Sureshwar Thakur has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana high court from the Himachal high court.

Last week, the government had notified the transfer of justice Jaswant Singh, who was shifted to the Orissa high court.

Two judges, justice Anoop Chitkara of the Himachal Pradesh high court and justice MSRSR Rao of the Telangana high court, were transferred to the Punjab and Haryana high court.

With these transfers, the number of judges in the Punjab and Haryana high court has reached 46.