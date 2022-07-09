Punjab and Haryana HC quashes NCMEI notification granting minority status to St Kabir
A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday quashed a 2014 notification of National Commission for Minority Educational Institution (NCMEI) granting minority status to the St Kabir School in Sector 26.
The judgement came from the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil on the plea from Chandigarh administration, in which a single bench judgement from 2021, was challenged. Notably, in March 2020, a high court single bench had dismissed an earlier 2018 plea from the UT against the school on the issue.
The court bench held that neither the society running the school nor the school is a minority institution. “The society was established purely as a secular society with no semblance or relation to any minority community/linguistic minority muchless Sikh minority community,” the bench observed, referring to when school was allotted a plot in 1988.
The bench further observed that for a minority educational institution to be declared such, the first requirement is that it has to be established by a minority or minorities and administered by the same group. “...the NCMEI has totally ignored and overlooked the aspect with regard to the fulfilment of the mandate of the statute,” it said, referring to facts of the case.
Chandigarh has 22 minority schools, but out of the 13 schools that opted for the status after 2012, only were given a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the UT administration. There has been a spurt in the cases of schools seeking minority status after the apex court in 2012 directed that such schools were not bound to reserve 25% of the seats for EWS category at the entry-level classes under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The city has a total of 82 private schools.
The UT administration had also challenged minority status given to Vivek High School, Sector 38. A high court single judge bench quashed the order and now, the school’s plea against the same is pending before a coordinate division bench.
“The judgement will have a bearing on all such cases,” senior standing counsel, UT, Anil Mehta, who led the team on the issue, said.
The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, was passed by the Parliament. In 2012, the apex court ruled that the operation and applicability of this act would not extend to the unaided minority schools.
“It is, thereafter, that for the first time, school, in order to come out of the rigours and applicability of the Education Act, 2009 moved an application before NCMEI for grant of minority status,” the bench observed, adding that it was not before 2013 that the school projected itself as a Sikh minority institute, with the members of the society belonging to the Sikh community.
-
Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij redresses public complaints
Haryana home minister Anil Vij asked officials of the agriculture and farmers' welfare department to take action against a crop insurance company for providing less compensation to a farmer Wazir Singh for his damaged crop than the amount estimated by the agriculture officials. Mahabir Singh, deputy director Agriculture, Rohtak, told the minister that a zero FIR has been registered against the company.
-
Ludhiana | 25-year-old man falls off train in bid to foil phone snatching
A 25-year-old youth suffered multiple injuries after Jitender fell off a moving passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station, in a bid to nab a miscreant who snatched his mobile phone while on train on Friday. The victim, identified as a native of Bihar, Jitender Kumar, was travelling from Bihar to Phagwara in Katihar-Amritsar Express train when the incident occurred.
-
Ludhiana | Labourer held for abducting, raping 15-year-old girl
A labourer was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Durga Colony of Dhandhari Khurd. The accused has been identified as Bhola Kumar of Visakha Colony, Dhandhari Khurd. Kumar allegedly took her to a room and raped her. As per the girl, he had been molesting her for the past six months. Woman booked for pushing teen into prostitution A woman has been booked for pushing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution.
-
Ludhiana MC tests out e-rickshaws for garbage lifting in four wards
Taking a cue from Chennai, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is set to make use of e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage. The MC has distributed 40 e-rickshaws among waste collectors in four wards of the city, as part of the trial run. The wards where the trials are being carried out include ward number 78, represented by mayor Balkar Sandhu, besides wards 18, 30 and 89.
-
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates ₹ 350 crore development projects in Charkhi Dadri
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects worth ₹ 350 crore in Charkhi Dadri district. Khattar said that he has a 32-year-old relationship with Charkhi Dadri and he has tried to ensure maximum development of the district during his tenure. Speaking on the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Khattar said this scheme is a golden opportunity for the youths to serve the nation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics