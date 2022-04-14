Punjab and Haryana high court takes judicial note of ‘disregard’ to legal ethics
The Punjab and Haryana high court has taken judicial note of “disregard” to legal ethics, which came to light in a petition filed seeking quashing of a criminal case.
The court was hearing a plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered at Nawanshahar city in SBS Nagar, Punjab, for criminal intimidation, voluntary causing hurt and rioting .
During the hearing, The counsel of the accused sought withdrawal of the petition and it came to light that the petitions had been filed earlier too, but they were also withdrawn. However, the fresh plea was filed without disclosing the filing of previous petitions. The court observed that the counsel for the petitioners has not been able to justify why this fact was concealed. The court took a judicial note of the incident “to explore the unattended areas of legal ethics pertaining to duty of an advocate towards the court and his client”.
“...This court, at this stage, deems it necessary to take a judicial cognisance of such practices. The subject of legal ethics has hitherto been ignored, but the duty of an advocate towards the court and his client is of utmost importance for the survival of the Institution itself,” the bench of justice JS Puri observed.
“Although the present petition has been withdrawn, but the proceedings will continue only to a limited extent of getting suggestions from various corners for the purpose of streamlining the system. There are various other areas including legal ethics which need to be addressed at macro level,” the bench said, while appointing senior advocate Anupam Gupta as amicus curiae in the matter and also requested chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, and president, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, to give their suggestions.
-
Panchkula: Prostitution racket being run from house busted in Raipur Rani
The Panchkula police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket being run from a house at Badona Kalan village on Mauli-Raipur Rani Road and arrested four men. Kumar have been identified as the owner of the house, Jai Kumar; his partner Kala Bahar, and customers Jangeshwar and Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Raipur Rani Police said that they raided the house on the basis of a tip-off. A woman was also rescued.
-
Avoid travelling on Kunzum Pass highway: Lahaul-Spiti DC
Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday advised tourists and locals to avoid travelling through the Kaza-Losar-Gramphu-Koksar highway (National Highway 505) as the road is yet not restored for traffic. The highway passes through 14,931-feet (4,551mts) Kunzum Pass. SP Manav Verma said vehicles from the Kaza side will be allowed to go up to Losar village only. No vehicle will be allowed to move beyond Losar towards the Kunzum Pass.
-
Chandigarh admn planning tailor-madetourist packages for visitors
With the aim to make Chandigarh a tourist hub, the UT administration will start offering tailor-made packages to visitors. Chairing a meeting of the Society for Tourism & Entertainment Promotions in Chandigarh (STEPS), UT adviser Dharam Pal directed officials of the tourism department to prepare special packages for Chandigarh-bound tourists and those using the city as a transit for destinations in neighbouring states.
-
Ghaziabad arms supplier held from IGI airport in Delhi
The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal arms across western Uttar Pradesh. Raji, who is illiterate was also wanted in connection with cases after illegal arms factories were busted in Muradnagar in September last year. Raji set up two factories in Muradnagar but they were busted last year by the Ghaziabad police and some of his accomplices were nabbed.
-
Will conduct RT-PCR tests in Ghaziabad schools to confirm cases, say officials
The officials of the district health department said on Wednesday that they will administer RT-PCR tests to students and staff to confirm suspected Covid-19 cases, because while schools have reported several suspected cases recently, only eight cases from seven schools were confirmed till Tuesday. Of the seven schools, one is in Delhi and one in Noida Extension, and all the infected students/staff are residents of Ghaziabad, officials said.
