Punjab approves ₹25,237 cr plan to improve power supply
Out of the total project amount of ₹25,237 crore, grant of ₹11,632 core will be provided by the Centre as gross budgetary support
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Saturday approved an action plan of ₹25,237 crore to improve the quality and reliability of power supply to the consumers.
Out of the total project amount of ₹25,237 crore, grant of ₹11,632 core will be provided by the Centre as gross budgetary support.
The reform-based and result-linked Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is an ambitious flagship programme aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the distribution companies through a robust and sustainable distribution network.
Disclosing this, power minister Harbhajan Singh said under the scheme, various infrastructure works such as commissioning of 94 new 66 KV sub-stations and installation and augmentation of 89 and 382 66/ 11 KV power transformers, respectively, will be carried out. Besides, 2,015 circuit km of 66 KV transmission lines will be laid under the scheme, along with installation of 23,687 11KV distribution transformers and laying of 15,859 circuit km of HT/LT lines.
Similarly, for loss reduction, 600 circuit km of 66 KV lines/underground cables will also be laid along with installation of 2,83,349 new distribution transformers under High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) and erection of 1,10,117 circuit kilometers of HT/LT lines shall be done.
With the execution of all these works, reliability and quality of power supply in the state will be improved which will benefit more than 1 crore power consumers.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics