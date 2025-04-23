Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Assailants shoot 2 dead in Ferozepur city: Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 23, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Two persons were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur City on Tuesday night, police said

Two persons were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur City on Tuesday night, police officials said.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said it seems the same two assailants were involved in both incidents. (HT File)
Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said it seems the same two assailants were involved in both incidents. (HT File)

Police said at around 8.15 pm, in the first incident near local Manjeet Palace, two unidentified assailants shot and killed a man. The deceased has been identified as Rishabh, 26, who was working as an assistant with a caterer.

“In the second incident, 500m away from Manjeet Palace, a second shooting occurred at Magazine Gate. Here too, as per initial reports, the two unidentified attackers shot dead a man standing outside a shop. The victim was identified as Shallu, 28,” police added.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said it seems the same two assailants were involved in both incidents.

“Both murders, it seems, have been committed by the same accused/s. Based on the inputs available so far, police teams were formed to track and arrest the assailants. Cops are also analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to gather clues,” the SSP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“Forensic teams have been rushed to the scenes to begin investigations. We are in the process of registering FIR,” the SSP added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Assailants shoot 2 dead in Ferozepur city: Cops
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On