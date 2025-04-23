Punjab: Assailants shoot 2 dead in Ferozepur city: Cops

Two persons were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur City on Tuesday night, police officials said. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said it seems the same two assailants were involved in both incidents. (HT File)

Police said at around 8.15 pm, in the first incident near local Manjeet Palace, two unidentified assailants shot and killed a man. The deceased has been identified as Rishabh, 26, who was working as an assistant with a caterer.

“In the second incident, 500m away from Manjeet Palace, a second shooting occurred at Magazine Gate. Here too, as per initial reports, the two unidentified attackers shot dead a man standing outside a shop. The victim was identified as Shallu, 28,” police added.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said it seems the same two assailants were involved in both incidents.

“Both murders, it seems, have been committed by the same accused/s. Based on the inputs available so far, police teams were formed to track and arrest the assailants. Cops are also analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to gather clues,” the SSP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“Forensic teams have been rushed to the scenes to begin investigations. We are in the process of registering FIR,” the SSP added.