Punjab: Assailants shoot gangster Ravneet dead near Golden Temple

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 30, 2025 06:02 AM IST

Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote was shot dead in broad daylight by two armed assailants in the busy Kathianwala Bazaar, a narrow lane near the Golden Temple, on Tuesday.

Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote. (HT photo)

Vishaljit Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1), Amritsar, said, “Two men were going on an Activa scooter today (on Tuesday), when two men started firing at them. In this attack, Ravneet Singh succumbed to bullet injuries.”

Police teams immediately launched an investigation and collected CCTV footage from the area. Forensic experts also examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

“We have seized all the CCTV footage of the area and forensic teams have taken samples from the crime scene. After investigating the matter, we have identified the main shooter as Abhiraj Singh. A case has been registered against him. We will also identify and arrest the other shooter soon,” added the ADCP.

Police said that the accused Abhiraj Singh is the son of slain Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Pehalwan, who was shot dead by unidentified persons in Amritsar’s Gol Bagh area in June 2018.

According to police, the motive behind the killing was personal enmity.

