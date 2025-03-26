Punjab: Assault on Colonel, Army demands exemplary punishment for accused

The army on Tuesday demanded an exemplary punishment for the cops involved in assault by Punjab Police personnel on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath outside a dhaba in Patiala and vowed to take the case to the logical conclusion. Chief of Staff Headquarters Army Western Command Lt General Mohit Wadhwa and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav addressed the media regarding the recent assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son in Patiala, at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“We reiterate the need for a fair and honest investigation in a transparent and a time-bound manner to punish the guilty and restore the faith in the system,” Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, chief of staff, army’s Western Command headquarters Chandimandir, said at a joint media briefing here with Punjab’s director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

The DGP, on his part, assured that the investigation shall be completed swiftly so that the culprits are brought to book soon.

Col Bath accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of brutally assaulting him and his son over a parking dispute on the intervening night of March 13-14 in Patiala. On Monday, he filed a plea in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking the transfer of the probe to the CBI or another independent agency.

Lt Gen Wadhwa said the guilty police personnel should be punished in a timely and exemplary manner so that the incident does not vitiate the atmosphere and affect the long cherished bonhomie between the civil administration and Punjab Police with the serving and retired army personnel.

DGP Yadav said the Punjab Police reiterates its highest respect to the army and is committed to maintaining and upholding the dignity of the army officers. He termed “the unfortunate incident of assault on a serving army officer” an “aberration” which, he said, will be dealt in accordance with law.

The DGP also talked about various steps taken by Punjab Police after the incident which includes setting up of a high-level special investigation team headed by a senior Punjab Police officer. “A high-level SIT has been constituted for conducting investigations fairly and expeditiously. The SIT has been directed to investigate on a day-to-day basis for the collection of evidence and further legal proceedings to ensure that the culprits are proceeded according to law,” he added.

Col Bath, who sought the transfer of the probe to the CBI or another independent agency, alleged in the plea that a fair investigation was impossible under the Punjab Police.

Punjab Police last week registered a fresh FIR based on Col Bath’s statement. All 12 personnel have been placed under suspension and departmental proceedings for major punishment have been initiated against them.

The army was informed about the incident on March 15 afternoon and since then this issue has been addressed with due alacrity both at the state and at the district levels. The officer was shifted from the civil hospital to the military hospital, he thereafter underwent treatment at Chandimandir at the Command hospital and is presently recuperating from his injuries, the Lt Gen said.

“The matter was very strongly taken up with the highest echelons of the state administration and Punjab police for prompt investigation and delivery of justice,” Wadhwa said.

“Punjab Police have regretted the undesirable actions on the part of their personnel. They have identified the policemen involved and issued their immediate suspension as well as transfer out of Patiala,” he said. Thereafter, an FIR based on the complaint lodged by Col Bath was registered at the Civil Lines police station, Patiala, on March 22 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“I, through the media, assure the serving officers, esteemed veterans and the public at large, that all possible steps are being taken that the officer gets due justice. “However, I would also urge all sections to remain calm and composed so that we do not fall prey to the designs of any inimical elements,” he said.

“I would appeal to everyone not to indulge in criticising the situation or making the present situation into an army versus police one. The Army and Punjab Police are united in their resolve to work together for national interest,” the DGP said.

“The continuous contact between the army authorities and civil administration has helped speedy resolution of the matter and ensuring delivery of justice to the aggrieved army officer,” the DGP added.

Colonel Bath fails to appear before SIT

Patiala: Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath did not appear before the special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe the alleged assault on him and his son, on Tuesday.

SIT members who reached Patiala on Tuesday could not meet Colonel Bath.

A notice issued by the SIT on Monday had stated that he could record his statement and submit any evidence related to the incident.

The Punjab Police had formed the three-member SIT, led by additional director general of police (law & order) SPS Parmar, on March 21, a week after the incident.