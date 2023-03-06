Punjab assembly: CM Mann, leader of Oppn Bajwa spar over VB functioning

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa got into a heated exchange in the Punjab assembly on Monday after the Congress leader raised questions on the functioning of the state vigilance bureau. Punjab Congress MLAs, led by Partap Singh Bajwa (centre), protesting against the AAP government at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the governor’s address on the second day of the budget session, Bajwa referred to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha’s Sunday statement in which he slammed the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of misusing central investigating agencies like the CBI and ED against its political rivals.

“I was reading Raghav Chadha’s statement who said that the CBI, ED and NIA were conducting raids against opposition leaders every day. He opined that the BJP flag should be put up at their offices,” said Bajwa in the House.

“I also want to say to you (Mann), let us move forward. Tomorrow, do not force us to say that ‘put the AAP flag at the vigilance office (in Punjab)’,” said Bajwa.

The chief minister immediately rose from his seat and objected to the Congress leader’s remarks. “You cannot make such a statement that the AAP flag should be put up at the vigilance office,” Mann said and asserted that whosoever has done wrong will not be spared. He said that a number of ministers in the previous Congress government have joined the BJP such as former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, former state Congress head Sunil Jakhar, former ministers Manpreet Badal, Fateh Jung Bajwa and Balbir Sidhu, but vigilance action against them will continue.

To this, Bajwa said: “Then be prepared for (Delhi deputy CM Manish) Sisodia-like action against the people of your party.” He asked the chief minister why he did not take action against AAP’s former state minister Fauja Singh Sarari and the reason for the delay in arresting Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta.

Amid the arguments, Bajwa told Mann, “You are playing to the gallery.”

Sarari had resigned in January, months after he was embroiled in a controversy over an audio clip in which he allegedly discussed ways to “trap” some contractors in order to “extort” money. AAP MLA Kotfatta was arrested in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau last month, days after his aide Rashim Garg was caught by the VB in the same case.

Sparring triggers chaos in House

The sparring continued for 10 minutes, stalling House proceedings.

When Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is a former AAP MLA, stood up to support Bajwa, members of the treasury benches stood up to object.

Earlier, Bajwa said the CM had committed a mistake by seeking help from the Centre for ensuring law and order in the state. “By doing so, you have handed over Punjab’s security to central paramilitary forces. The state government will have pay for their stay and it will be difficult to send them back,” Bajwa said.

He asked the CM how much revenue had been generated from sand mining as, according to him AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, had promised to generate ₹20,000 crore in the first year. “Don’t worry, I will speak about that in my budget speech,” the CM hit back.

Bajwa also asked Mann for clarity on reports of panchayat land being encroached upon by the promoter of Lovely Professional University, Ashok Mittal, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the AAP.

The Congress leader cited the debt burden on the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and asked about arrangements to take out the power utility out of bad fiscal health.

He raised concern over holding the G20 event in Amritsar from March 15 to 20 given the security scenario in view of the recent Ajnala clash, involving radical Sikh leaders.

Session disrupted, Cong stays away

Resuming his speech, Bajwa said the CM had pointed fingers at members of the opposition only to defame them. He sought an apology from the CM and urged the Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to intervene. But, when he found the CM was not present in the House, Bajwa questioned his conduct. “The CM has to be large-hearted and take all members of the House together.”

The Speaker tried to pacify Bajwa but he stuck to his demand for an apology from the CM, saying: “When I was addressing the House, it was functioning in order but the CM became furious and threatened opposition leaders, saying they will be thrown in jail.”

Congress MLAs entered the well of the House, demanding that the Speaker acts against the CM.

Khaira said the CM had already made up his mind for vendetta against opposition MLAs by saying, “Tussi sarey chor ho (You all are thieves)” by pointing at Congress MLAs

The Congress MLAs refused to allow the proceedings to resume over the demand for an apology from the CM over his threat. The Speaker adjourned the House till 3pm but they chose to stay away for the rest of the day.

