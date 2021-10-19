Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly polls: SAD announces 4 more candidates
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly polls: SAD announces 4 more candidates

  • The SAD had in June allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo)
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Tuesday four more candidates for the Punjab assembly polls to be held next year, taking the total number of names announced so far to 74.

Baldev Singh Mann has been fielded from Sunam while Harpal Juneja will contest from Patiala Urban seat, said senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gobind Singh Longwal will be fielded from Lehra and Hardev Singh Megh from the Balluana assembly segment.

The SAD had in June allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight in 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shiromani akali dal punjab
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out