Punjab assembly’s special one-day session on April 1
Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, decided to convene a special one-day assembly session on Friday.
According to the list of business released by the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister will move a resolution “regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh”.
On his visit to Chandigarh last week, Union home minister Amit Shah had announced that central service rules will apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh to which Mann had reacted sharply and on Monday and said that “it goes against the Punjab Reorganisation Act”.
Shah’s announcement had evoked sharp reactions from all political parties, including the AAP, Congress and SAD, saying that this was “another blow to the rights of Punjab” after changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules.
“Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, has convened a one-day special sitting of the first session of the 16th state assembly on Friday, April 1, at 10am,” reads the announcement on Punjab government’s twitter handle.
Major bureaucratic reshuffle: AAP govt in Punjab transfers 11 IAS, 13 IPS officers
Chandigarh : In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Thursday transferred 11 IAS officers, 13 IPS officers and a PCS officer. Kumar Amit has been posted as special secretary, personnel, with additional charge as managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation as Special Secretary, agriculture, with additional charge of additional managing director, Vineet Kumar, relieving a PCS officer, Dalwinderjit Singh.
Govt extends contract of 105 law officers
The Punjab government on Thursday decided to extend the contract of 105 law officers, appointed during the Congress government regime. The letter written by Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, department of home affairs, to Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu, makes it clear that their contracts have been extended till further orders or till the fresh engagement process is completed.
Schools in Delhi to reopen for offline-only classes from today
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, schools in the Capital will reopen solely in the offline mode from Friday, authorities said. Schools were first closed in March 2020 amid the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, and classes resumed in online mode. While schools reopened for in-person classes multiple times in the past two years, online classes were never called off.
Delhi okays Centre’s rental home plan, wants some flats exempted
After opposing it for two years, the Delhi government has decided to implement the Centre's Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Scheme, which is aimed at providing housing to migrant urban poor at affordable rentals, according to senior Delhi government officials. The Delhi government has been opposing it saying that the scheme will not be successful in the national capital. For the balance 9,104 flats, DUSIB has taken relocation charges from various agencies and beneficiaries.
ED raids house of lawyer-activist Satish Uikey
A team of the Enforcement Directorate raided the house of Nagpur-based lawyer-cum-RTI-activist Satish Uikey on Thursday morning. Uikey is also the counsel of state Congress chief Nana Patole, who sought a fresh probe into the death of justice BH Loya (who was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case). About 10 ED officials, along with a dozen armed Central Reserve Police Force jawans, went to Uikey's Parvati Nagar residence around 5 am.
