Punjab assembly’s special one-day session on April 1

Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, decided to convene a special one-day assembly session on Friday.

According to the list of business released by the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister will move a resolution “regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh”.

On his visit to Chandigarh last week, Union home minister Amit Shah had announced that central service rules will apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh to which Mann had reacted sharply and on Monday and said that “it goes against the Punjab Reorganisation Act”.

Shah’s announcement had evoked sharp reactions from all political parties, including the AAP, Congress and SAD, saying that this was “another blow to the rights of Punjab” after changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules.

“Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, has convened a one-day special sitting of the first session of the 16th state assembly on Friday, April 1, at 10am,” reads the announcement on Punjab government’s twitter handle.