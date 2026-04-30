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Punjab assembly special session driven by political motives not public welfare: Cong

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that holding the special session on Labour Day places an unnecessary financial burden on the state exchequer. He claimed that over ₹1 crore of public funds would be spent on the session at a time when Punjab is grappling with a debt of around ₹4.5-lakh crore

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday criticised the Punjab government’s decision to convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on May 1, alleging that the move is driven by political motives rather than public welfare.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday criticised the Punjab government’s decision to convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on May 1, alleging that the move is driven by political motives rather than public welfare.

Bajwa said that holding the session on Labour Day places an unnecessary financial burden on the state exchequer. He claimed that over 1 crore of public funds would be spent on the session at a time when Punjab is grappling with a debt of around 4.5-lakh crore.

“The session appears to have little to do with labour welfare and more to do with evading legal accountability,” Bajwa alleged, taking a swipe at chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Raising concerns over governance priorities, Bajwa pointed out that several pressing issues remain unaddressed, including pending dearness allowance (DA) dues for government employees, which run into thousands of crores.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh also criticised the move, alleging that the AAP government is attempting to manage internal instability through the special session. He claimed the government is trying to project unity following reports of some party Rajya Sabha members shifting allegiance to the BJP.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab assembly special session driven by political motives not public welfare: Cong
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab assembly special session driven by political motives not public welfare: Cong
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