Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday criticised the Punjab government’s decision to convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on May 1, alleging that the move is driven by political motives rather than public welfare.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday criticised the Punjab government’s decision to convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on May 1, alleging that the move is driven by political motives rather than public welfare.

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Bajwa said that holding the session on Labour Day places an unnecessary financial burden on the state exchequer. He claimed that over ₹1 crore of public funds would be spent on the session at a time when Punjab is grappling with a debt of around ₹4.5-lakh crore.

“The session appears to have little to do with labour welfare and more to do with evading legal accountability,” Bajwa alleged, taking a swipe at chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Raising concerns over governance priorities, Bajwa pointed out that several pressing issues remain unaddressed, including pending dearness allowance (DA) dues for government employees, which run into thousands of crores.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh also criticised the move, alleging that the AAP government is attempting to manage internal instability through the special session. He claimed the government is trying to project unity following reports of some party Rajya Sabha members shifting allegiance to the BJP.

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{{^usCountry}} Pargat further accused the state government of neglecting employee welfare by delaying DA installments and arrears. He urged the government to use the upcoming session to announce ₹15,000 crore for DA payments and ensure full disbursement by June 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pargat further accused the state government of neglecting employee welfare by delaying DA installments and arrears. He urged the government to use the upcoming session to announce ₹15,000 crore for DA payments and ensure full disbursement by June 30. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} BJP questions intent behind special session {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP questions intent behind special session {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar called on the chief minister to make a firm announcement on clearing pending dues of government employees during the special assembly session on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar called on the chief minister to make a firm announcement on clearing pending dues of government employees during the special assembly session on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Questioning the intent behind convening the special session, Jakhar claimed that the move is aimed at passing a confidence motion to shield the government from any no-confidence motion for six months. He further alleged that the AAP is using such sessions to divert attention from key issues and manage internal challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning the intent behind convening the special session, Jakhar claimed that the move is aimed at passing a confidence motion to shield the government from any no-confidence motion for six months. He further alleged that the AAP is using such sessions to divert attention from key issues and manage internal challenges. {{/usCountry}}

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