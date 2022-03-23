Punjab assembly to have statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr Ambedkar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday adopted a unanimous resolution to install the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the assembly complex.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann moved the resolution for the installation of statues of Bhagat Singh and Dr Ambedkar in the state assembly – a heritage building, in Chandigarh. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s name was added to the resolution after a Congress leader suggested it. The chief minister said the indebted nation can never forget the contribution of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh who laid his life for the freedom of the country.
“Likewise, Dr Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the country in pre- and post-Independence era as chief architect of the Indian constitution,” he said on the floor of the House.
He also said the lives of these iconic leaders will always remain a source of inspiration for millions of people. Calling it a noble move, Partap Singh Bajwa said there was only one golden period in Sikh Raj and that was of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. “We should remember and install his statue in the assembly complex,” he urged. The chief minister responded by calling it a good suggestion, assuring the member that his proposal would be considered.
MLAs seek statues of Sarabha, Beant Singh
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali also suggested to the government to install a statue of freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha. AAP’s Aman Arora and cabinet minister Bram Shanker Jimpa supported the chief minister’s resolution which was passed unanimously by the House. Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, while welcoming the resolution brought by the government, later said that a statue of former chief minister Beant Singh should be installed in the assembly building. “We should also honour Beant Singh who sacrificed his life just outside the Vidhan Sabha building for maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab,” he said.
Ex-MLA Kanwar Sandhu raises question
Former AAP legislator Kanwar Sandhu, however, wondered if statues can be raised on the premises declared a heritage building. “On resolution moved by CM @BhagwantMann, the House decided to have statues of martyr Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb on the Punjab Vidhan Sabha premises. Appreciable exuberance but I wonder if statues can be raised on the premises declared a heritage building? #heritage,” he posted on Twitter.
Sandhu further said to his understanding, heritage building rules were very strict. “That is why the renovation of the Punjab and Haryana Vidhan Sabha undertaken earlier at a cost of about ₹8 crore had to be undone – cost of undoing it extra! #BhagwantMann #PunjabCM,” he tweeted.
Earlier, a discussion on the governor’s address was deferred to the next session after Mann proposed it, saying that the members would get time to prepare for the same. Later, Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa said the practice has been to hold the discussion a day after the governor delivers the address. “Their (AAP’s) members are mostly new and this is just an attempt to buy time,” he said. The state assembly adjourned side die.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics