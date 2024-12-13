Menu Explore
Punjab: Assets of ‘smugglers’ worth 91 lakh frozen, say Faridkot police

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Dec 13, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The properties, both movable and immovable, were acquired through drug trafficking, says SSP Pragya Jain; the action has been taken under Section 68-F(2) of the NDPS Act

Assets worth 91.67 lakh of nine drug convicts have been frozen in association with revenue officials, the Faridkot police said on Thursday. The process of freezing the properties of other smugglers is being followed up expeditiously, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain.

The Faridkot SSP has appealed to people to share information related to drug trafficking by dialing the drug helpline — 75270-29029.
She appealed to the public to share information related to drug trafficking by dialing the drug helpline — 75270-29029.

“The seized properties are valued at 91,67,822. The properties, both movable and immovable, were acquired through drug trafficking. The action has been taken under Section 68-F(2) of the NDPS Act with approval from the competent authority of the Central government,” she said.

She appealed to the public to share information related to drug trafficking by dialing the drug helpline — 75270-29029.

According to the SSP, the police have consistently tightened their grip on criminal elements, carrying out strict actions over the past four months. “Under the NDPS Act, 88 cases have been registered and 120 accused arrested. A total of 35,737 narcotic pills, 123-kg poppy husk,11-kg opium, 2-kg heroin and 12-kg cannabis have been seized. Regarding organised crime, 15 such cases have been registered and 75 accused arrested along with 17 pistols and four country-made guns,” she added.

Follow Us On