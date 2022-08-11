Punjab ATF nabs gangster associated with Bambiha gang, two aides
The anti gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested a dreaded gangster, associated with the Bambiha Gang, and his two aides.
Identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy Bhullar, he along with his aides, was allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs. The two other arrested persons have been identified as Rajwinder Singh and Parambir Singh alias Bobby.
Police have also recovered four pistols including a .30 caliber and three .32 caliber along with six magazines and 125 live cartridges, 1.05kg heroin, ₹78.27 lakh of drug money, seven gold bangles, 25 gold coins, four gold chains, seven gold rings, one silver chain, three cars including Skoda, Honda City, and Brezza, three motorcycles including Yamaha, Hero Deluxe and Splendor and 15 smartphones from their possession.
This is the second major module engaged in cross-border smuggling of arms and drugs that has been busted by the Punjab Police in the last two days.
Punjab director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the anti-gangster task force, led by ADGP Promod Ban has got a huge success with the arrest of dreaded gangster Happy Bhullar, who is an infamous shooter of Davinder Bambiha gang and wanted in two murder cases. Happy Bhullar has been absconding since 2017, he said.
Police claim Happy Bhullar is a history-sheeter and wanted for his involvement in two murder cases including of Jalandhar-based financier Gurmeet Singh alias Tinku and of Inderjit Singh alias Tinda, a rival gang member of Jaipal group, and in two other cases registered in Ferozepur and UT Chandigarh. Rajwinder Happy is also a history-sheeter and wanted in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while, Parambir Bobby is wanted in Arms Act cases.
ADGP Promod Ban said that the accused were involved in cross-border drug smuggling on a large scale and also have their footprints in Jammu & Kashmir. “The proceeds from this illegal activity were being used to purchase weapons and vehicles which were further being used in various criminal activities,” he said.
FIR No 77 dated 08/08/2022 has been registered under Sections 473 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act, and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Dhakoli police station in Mohali.
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
